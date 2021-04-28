President Joe Biden gives his first speech to a joint session of Congress during his presidency Wednesday evening.

The speech is expected to highlight President Biden’s first 100 days in office, as well as push for the passage of new legislation.

Unlike past speeches to joint sessions of Congress, the House chamber will not be filled with Representatives, Senators, Supreme Court judges, military leaders, federal government officials and guests. Around 200 people are expected to be there and will follow COVID-19 gathering guidelines by being spread out.

