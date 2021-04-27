College students heading back to the classroom this fall will have an on-campus experience that looks a little more like normal.

Chief Student Affairs Officer at UWM Kelly Haag says one of the changes this year will be their partnership with Advocate Aurora Health to provide on-campus vaccines for students and members of the community.

“That really helps us to be positioned to be able to lessen or modify some of our current restrictions in terms of gatherings or things like that. It also allows for us to be more confident in having more fully opened residence halls on our campus.”

Haag says they continue to work closely with the Milwaukee Health Department and follow their lead when it comes to safety protocols on campus.

“We are planning to have masks when people are in classes and other gatherings but that may change over time.”

