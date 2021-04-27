Women who are considering getting pregnant have a big decision in front of them on whether to get the Covid vaccine or not.

OB specialist at Froedtert Hospital and assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. Jennifer McIntosh suggests getting the vaccine because getting Covid during pregnancy is extremely risky.

“We know that women who are pregnant who get Covid-19 have over 2 times the likelihood of ending up in the ICU and over 3 times the chance of ending up on a ventilator.”

McIntosh explains the data behind that recommendation.

“The first 30,000 women who were vaccinated did very well with the vaccine. They even did a deeper dive on about 1,500 women, who (over 200) of them had delivered babies and those women also had no issues, there were no issues with the babies.”

To hear more of this interview, click on the audio player above.