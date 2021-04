SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan Police are investigating a report of shots fired early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of S. Pier Dr., not far from Blue Harbor Resort.

Police say they were able to locate the people involved and confirmed that a weapon was fired.

There were no reported injuries.

It’s not clear if anyone was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333.