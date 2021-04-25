BAGHDAD (AP) – More than 80 people have died in a catastrophic fire at a Baghdad hospital for coronavirus patients. Officials from Iraq’s Interior Ministry say the blaze that started late Saturday was caused by an exploding oxygen cylinder.

Among the dead were at least 28 patients on ventilators battling severe symptoms of the coronavirus. Negligence by hospital authorities has been blamed for the fire.

The prime minister suspended and fired senior health officials and ordered an investigation. Some relatives were still searching for unaccounted loved ones on Sunday.