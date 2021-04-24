UPDATE @ 1:30 p.m. – The Milwaukee Police Department says Frederick Luckett has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a critically missing man.

36-year-old Frederick D. Luckett is described as 5’09” and 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red Wisconsin Badgers hat and a Green Bay Packers facemask.

Luckett had recently made statements that he was going to harm himself. Anyone who has information about his location is asked to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.