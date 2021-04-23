MILWAUKEE- The Wisconsin Department of justice wants your old, or unused prescription drugs.

The DOJ is again hosting a statewide drug take back day on Saturday, April 24th.

“Last year, Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back led the nation, and Wisconsinites can help our state remain a national leader in this important effort to fight prescription painkiller abuse. By bringing your unused and unwanted medications to a drug disposal box, you can help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Kaul this week said more than 90-thousand pounds of unused drugs were collected last year, outpacing larger states like California and Texas.

Drop boxes will be set up across the state. You can find a list of the drop-box locations here.

Items you can bring to dispose of include prescription and over the counter medications, ointments, nicotine patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials, pet medications or vape pens and e-cigarettes.

Items you can not bring include illegal drugs, needles, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials, personal care products like shampoo, soap, or lotion, household hazardous waste, and mercury thermometers.