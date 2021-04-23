JOHNSON CREEK- Earlier today a trailer leaked a purple liquid along a section of I94 near Johnson Creek.

Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Anne Maxson says the power washing fluid, known as Apple Wash, isn’t toxic, but it could leave residue on your car’s paint if not cleaned off right away.

“It may not come off with just a hand washing,” Maxson said, “you may need you power wash to take the material off.”

A driver first alerted the spill to WTMJ around 7:30 this morning. The spill left a purple streak along the far right lane on the eastbound side of I94 at County Highway 26.