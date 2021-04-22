MILWAUKEE- Get a shot while you can… the Wisconsin Center will soon be wrapping up its COVID-19 vaccine program.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, the Wisconsin Center will wrap up clinic operations on May 28th.

The Milwaukee Health Department says it has the capacity to vaccinate roughly 4,000 people per day but it’s typically administered around 2,000 shots on a daily basis.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration took over operations of the walk-in clinic on April 6th and has managed it ever since. Once the vaccination clinic closes, FEMA will also end its funding.

The Milwaukee Health Department will continue to run walk-in vaccination clinics at the Northwest and Southside Community Health Centers.