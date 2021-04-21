UPDATE: The missing 1 year old has been found safe.

ORIGINAL POST:

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for help finding a critically missing child.

Leyanie Hebel, 1, was last seen with Derek Hebel–who is also missing–wearing a purple winter coat.

Police say Leyanie is between 33 and 36 inches, weighing 30 pounds, with light brown eyes and light brown curly hair.

Derek is described as 6’2, 200 pounds, brown hair with a goatee.

It’s not known where they were last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division, at 414-935-7405.

You can also call MPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau’s telephone number at 414-935-7360.