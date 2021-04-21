JetBlue is coming to Milwaukee.

Service from Mitchell International Airport will begin in the second quarter of 2022.

The airline will offer nonstop flights to Boston Logan International Airport and New York/John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In a press release, Airport Director Brian Dranzik said: “This is exciting news for travelers throughout Wisconsin. JetBlue is the largest domestic airline not already serving MKE, and this will be a fantastic option for passengers traveling to and from Milwaukee in 2022.”