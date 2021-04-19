VILLAGE OF SOMERS — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man accused of opening fire early Sunday morning at Somers House Tavern.
Investigators say 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson is currently in custody at the Kenosha County Jail.
The shooting left three people dead and three others in the hospital with injuries.
- Cedric D. Gaston, (24-year-old) resident of Kenosha (deceased)
- Atkeem D. Stevenson, (26-year-old) resident of Kenosha (deceased)
- Kevin T. Donaldson, (22-year-old) resident of Kenosha (deceased)
- A 26-year-old male, resident of Kenosha
- A 22-year-old male, resident of Wonder Lake, IL
- A 23-year-old male, resident of Wonder Lake, IL
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is expected to give an update on the investigation and potential charges Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
Sheriff Beth joined WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi to share the latest Monday.