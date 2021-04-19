MILWAUKEE- The pathway to getting a college education is a long and winding road and is easier for some than others.

It’s a privilege that not everyone has the means to achieve; whether it be accessibility, affordability, or the stability in their home environment, there can be many roadblocks to educational success.

Many times the college degree divide is influenced by income and race, not necessarily by talent or interest.

Hamilton High School Senior, she goes by the name “Par,” will be a first generation college student this fall attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Her story is the perfect example of how the nonprofit organization College Bound is bridging that divide of race and socioeconomic status and giving students the tools to achieve their educational dreams.

Hear the full interview by clicking on the audio player above.

For more information on the Big Dream Dinner virtual fundraiser click HERE.