KENOSHA — There is no more threat to the public, as Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says they have a “person of interest” in custody.

In addition, three people are now listed as injured.

Here is the full statement:

Kenosha County Sheriff’s department continues to investigate this incident. This has been a collaborative effort involving dozens of law enforcement officers from seven different agencies and eight fire departments. This complex investigation involves several crime scenes. We have learned there were (6) confirmed shooting victims and at least (1) possible unknown shooting victim. As stated earlier, there are (3) deceased male victims, and (3) injured male victims that have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Detectives and other involved law enforcement officers have conducted numerous interviews and collected a great deal of evidence from the crime scenes including the impounding of several vehicles. Detectives have followed up on multiple leads and gathered surveillance video evidence during extensive neighborhood canvasses. KSD detectives and crime scene technicians continue to process the crime scenes. A person of interest has been located and will be criminally charged with (1) count of 1st-degree intentional homicide with additional criminal charges to follow pending further investigation. There is no threat to the community at this time.

If you have any information, regarding this incident to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.