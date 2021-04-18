KENOSHA — Three lives lost, two others injured in a Kenosha bar shooting Sunday.

Shots rang out at Somers bar, just before 1 a.m. and officials say it stemmed from a confrontation.

Governor Tony Evers released a statement:

“My heart breaks for Kenosha this morning in the wake of a shooting that took three lives and injured at least two others. I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly and are still working to investigate and find those involved in this senseless tragedy. “Kathy and I join Wisconsinites in hoping and praying those injured will recover from their injuries. We are thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence.”

Sheriff Beth says the suspect is still at large. He is described as tall man, over 6′ tall, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. No other details have been released about the suspect.