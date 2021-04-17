MILWAUKEE- The Brewers will continue their series against the Pirates this weekend, however they won’t have their star outfielder for the next few games.

The Brewers officially putting Christian Yelich on the injured list this (Saturday) afternoon. He hasn’t played in a game since leaving the Brewers April 11th game against the Cardinals with a sore back.

OF Christian Yelich has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to 4/14, with a lower back strain.



RHP Eric Yardley has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site. pic.twitter.com/ATecXFJlV4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 17, 2021

Yelich had been hitting .333 with no home runs and 1 RBI before he got injured.

Newly signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has been filling in for the former NL MVP since his absence and is hitting .163 with 1 home run and 2 RBIs in seven games this season.