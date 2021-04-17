MILWAUKEE- A 19-year-old is in serious, but stable, condition, after police say they were run over by a car early this morning.

The police report says the man was holding onto the vehicle as it drove when he lost his grip, fell, and was subsequently run over. The man sustained serious injuries in the accident and was taken to the hospital where he’s in stable condition.

The accident happened just before 1 o’clock this morning in the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue on Milwaukee’s lower east side.

The driver of the vehicle, another 19 year old from Milwaukee was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.