WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to discuss the effect that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause will have on Wisconsin, especially in rural parts of the state.

Jeff Mayers – President at Wispolitics.com – Jeff joins the program to discuss the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling regarding the Evers administration’s emergency health order which limited capacity at bars and restaurants.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer Investigative reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss her story about a small business in Madison taking their insurance agency to court over refusal to pay insurance claims based on pandemic-related losses.

Brian Niznansky – Storm Team 4 Meteorologist – Brian joins the show to discuss Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin and why it’s important to have a plan for all types of weather-related emergencies.