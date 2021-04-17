WATERTOWN- A 52-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are dead in a possible murder suicide.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home at 909 Country Lane around 3:45 this morning where they found both victims dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies say they believe the older man shot and killed the boy before turning the gun on himself.

The relationship between the two is not yet known. The Sheriff’s Office is also witholding their identities at this time.

This story will be updated.