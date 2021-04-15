It’s a business that many folks probably never realized was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but a report says the impact on the summer camp industry was tremendous- with 62% of summer camps around the U-S closed last year, leaving a $16 billion dollar revenue hit.

Good news though, the summer of 2021 looks much different, with camps are back in full force and safety protocols in place.

Director of Camp Woodbrooke in Richland Center Jill Tikkun says after a long year of hybrid or at home schooling, parents are ready to get their kids interacting with other people.

“(We’re) giving them a chance to be outside on a regular basis and away from Zoom classroom meetings and all that comes with the pandemic.”

Tikkun says their camp experience is one without technology.

“No computers, no cell phones, none of that stuff. It doesn’t even work at camp and that’s one of the biggest draws right now for parents.”

