MILWAUKEE- A significant number of weddings planned for 2020 were postponed due to the pandemic. But with the new year and vaccines rolling out, this year’s wedding season could be the biggest yet.

Wedding publication theknot.com says nearly 50 percent of all couples who planned to get married in 2020 postponed part of their celebration, whether it be the just the reception or the whole wedding.

Expert wedding planner and owner of Blue Fancy Events in Milwaukee Merideth Sipe says she saw more than 50% cancellations.

“I would say probably 80% of our weddings were postponed. The 20% that did not postpone, either cancelled their wedding all together or they went through with just a smaller more intimate event,” said Sipe.

So, what’s the wedding season look like this year? Well, just as you might imagine, any weddings that were postponed are back-on, making this year one of the busiest for weddings in recent history.

“Nearly all of our weddings are moving forward. Whether there’s a mask mandate in the early months here or not, all of our moving forward,” Sipe said.

