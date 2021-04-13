UPDATE: 12:05pm

Following guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health is recommending that vaccinators halt adminitering the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. At this time, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Vaccine providers should not administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, and should hold on to the vaccine until federal review has been completed.”

The DHS recommends vaccinators continue to hold the vaccine in proper storage until the review is complete.

To date the state has administered 160,080 J&J vaccines. That’s compared to 1.5 million Moderna doses and 1.8 million Pfizer doses. Wisconsin administers on average 56-thousand vaccine doses per day.

ORIGIONAL POST

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.