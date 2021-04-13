BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) – A white Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb has resigned, and so has the city’s police chief.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says the city was getting ready to fire Officer Kim Potter when she resigned. Daunte Wright was shot in Brooklyn Center on Sunday, as the Minneapolis area was already on edge amid the trial of a police officer in George Floyd’s death.

The police chief has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser.