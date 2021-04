KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Officer that shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake in August of 2020 is back on the force.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, Officer Rusten Sheskey is officially off of administrative leave and working as an officer again.

Here is the full release:

This news comes in light of the latest, fatal police shooting in Minneapolis Sunday. 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by Officer Kim Potter. Potter says she meant to use her taser.