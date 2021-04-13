MILWAUKEE — One COVID-19 vaccine may be off the shelves for a period of time, following a certain blood clot that has surfaced as a side effect in six people.

The United States CDC and FDA are now recommending a pause on the COVID-19 vaccine, and the President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. John Raymond says it could change the supply in Wisconsin.

“It depends on the outcome of the pause,” Raymond says.

Dr. Raymond adds this clot is a vein in the head that six people have now reported it after getting the J&J vaccine.

So far it’s been “mostly women, ages 18-48” effected, ranging from six to thirteen days after vaccination to report the clotting. Even though it’s only been six people, Dr. Raymond says the medical experts are taking it very seriously and will use the pause to learn more about why the clotting occurred.

For the full interview, click below: