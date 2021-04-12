MILWAUKEE — It’s a way to commemorate the return of tailgating at American Family Field.

Central Standard Craft Distillery is rolling out its limited edition ‘L Flag’ bourbon as the Brewers get ready to host the Cubs Monday night.

“Being able to go out and tailgate is truly what we do when we go to a Brewers game,” said Central Standard Chief Commercial Officer Jim Kanter. “What better way to give the community a big opportunity to celebrate together.”

Central Standard is releasing 81 bottles during a drive-thru event Monday to signify each Brewers home game.

With the Brewers hosting the Cubs, Kanter says it was the perfect opportunity.

“The Cubs do like to fly that ‘W’ flag,” he said. “When we beat them we have another flag we’d like to fly.”

The drive-thru operates at their location on Clybourn St. until parking lots at American Family Field open at 3:40 p.m. Monday.

You can find out more here.