It was a busy 13 hours for Milwaukee Police as they are investigating a battery cutting incident and two shootings with serious injuries.

The first incident took place just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Police were called to the 1100 block of West Meinecke Avenue to investigate a robbery that led to a shooting. Two men, ages 35 and 30, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They were reported in stable condition at last word. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

The second incident took place just after 11:50 p.m. on Thursday when police were called to the 2900 block of North 12th Street to investigate an altercation where the suspect cut a victim with a knife. While the suspect barricaded himself in a home, the 27-year-old Milwaukee man later surrendered without incident.

The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Charges are expected in the coming days.

The third incident took place around 10:35 a.m. on Friday, April 9, on the 4900 block of West Chambers Street. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with serious gunshot wounds. He was last reported to be in stable condition. Police continue to investigate a cause for the shooting and potential suspects.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.