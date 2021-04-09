For the second straight day, Wisconsin saw over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health Services says there were 1,092 new positive cases Friday, April 9, 2021, from 5,514 people tested.

When comparing all COVID tests done in Wisconsin on a given day, the seven-day average for positive test results is at 3.8-percent. That has been on an upward trend for the past month, reaching a low of 2-percent on March 10 and 11.

State health officials say there have been 583,935 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

They add there were five new deaths due to COVID-19 reported Friday, bringing the pandemic-long total to 6,672.

In their weekly county level report update Wednesday, 23 counties are seeing a growing trend in their COVID cases, up from 8. Only two counties are seeing their COVID trends shrinking.

10 counties are seeing medium case activity, which is under 100 cases per 100,000 people. 61 counties are seeing high case activity, which is over 100 cases per 100,000 people. One county is seeing very high case activity, which is over 300 cases per 100,000 people.

As for vaccine efforts, just under 36-percent of all eligible Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 2,089,526. Just under 23-percent have finished their vaccine series, which is 1,330,471.

More details on the latest numbers for the COVID-19 outbreak in Wisconsin can be found here.