MILWAUKEE- After a year in which the fair was canceled for the first time in 75 years, the Wisconsin State Fair wants to know what you’d like to see this coming August.

The State Fair asking fairgoers to weigh in on questions like, “Do you plan on attending?” and “Do you typically attend?”

The survey will remain ‘live’ until April 23rd. You can find it, and fill it out, here.

The Wisconsin State Fair is scheduled to run from August 5th-15th.