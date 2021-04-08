WAUKESHA- The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with first-hand knowledge regarding last month’s shooting at the Roundy’s warehouse in Oconomowoc to come forward with that information.

Police say an employee shot and killed two co-workers at the work site before fleeing and taking his own life near the Wauwatosa/Milwaukee border. The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Kevin Schneider and 51-year-old Kevin Kloth. The suspect was identified as Fraron Cornelius.

“The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and City of Oconomowoc Police Department are actively following up on any motives and have exhausted all investigative methods,” The Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “We ask if you saw something or know something, say something.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 262-896-8131 or 262-896-8117.

