A solemn day around the world as we commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day.

ORANIENBURG, GERMANY – JANUARY 25: A gate with the inscription “Work Sets You Free” at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial on January 25, 2019 in Oranienburg, Germany. International Holocaust Remembrance Day will take place on January 27. The Sachsenhausen facility was the main concentration camp near Berlin, used by the Nazis starting in 1936 initially for political prisoners, then later also for Jews and other religious minorities, homosexuals and Soviet prisoners of war. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

ORANIENBURG, GERMANY – JANUARY 25: Barbed wire and the electric fence surrounding the Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial on January 25, 2019 in Oranienburg, Germany. International Holocaust Remembrance Day will take place on January 27. The Sachsenhausen facility was the main concentration camp near Berlin, used by the Nazis starting in 1936 initially for political prisoners, then later also for Jews and other religious minorities, homosexuals and Soviet prisoners of war. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

ORANIENBURG, GERMANY – JANUARY 25: A visitor walks past a watch tower at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial on January 25, 2019 in Oranienburg, Germany. International Holocaust Remembrance Day will take place on January 27. The Sachsenhausen facility was the main concentration camp near Berlin, used by the Nazis starting in 1936 initially for political prisoners, then later also for Jews and other religious minorities, homosexuals and Soviet prisoners of war. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

YORK, ENGLAND – JANUARY 24: Members of the public add their own candles to the six hundred candles that form the Star of David during an event to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day in Chapter House at York Minster on January 24, 2019 in York, England. The ceremony in the Minster is part of events in the UK and internationally marking Holocaust Memorial Day held on January 27. This date marks the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945 which was the largest Nazi death camp. The Holocaust genocide took place during World War II in Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany where aided by its collaborators they systematically murdered some six million European Jews. The international theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2019 is ‘Torn from Home’, which encourages people to reflect on how the enforced loss of a safe place to call home is part of the trauma faced by anyone experiencing persecution and genocide. This year also recognises the 25th anniversary of the Genocide in Rwanda, which began in April 1994 and the 40th anniversary of the end of the Genocide in Cambodia, which ended in 1979. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 27: Roses are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Today marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by Soviet Forces in 1945, where Germany’s Nazis were responsible for the deaths over one million Jews and other victims during World War II. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 26: U.S. Susan Bourdeau lights a candle to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day during a ceremony at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum on the National Mall January 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. On January 27, 1945, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp, was liberated by the Red Army and the date now marks the commemoration of the genocide that occurred during Word War II. The United Nations marked the day to remember the genocide that resulted in the death of an estimated 6 million Jewish people, 200,000 Romani people, 250,000 mentally and physically disabled people, and 9,000 homosexual men by the Nazi regime and its collaborators. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 27: Words “honor the forgotten victims” are inscribed in stone at the the memorial for the victims of the Holocaust on January 27, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. Thousands of people will come together today to remember and honour the millions killed in the Holocaust and mark the for the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops on 27th January, 1945. Auschwitz was among the most notorious of the concentration camps run by the Nazis during WWII and whilst it is impossible to put an exact figure on the death toll it is alleged that over a million people lost their lives in the camp, the majority of whom were Jewish. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 27: Federal Government Commissioner for the needs of disabled people, Verena Bentele lays flowers at the the memorial for the victims of the Holocaust on January 27, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. Thousands of people will come together today to remember and honour the millions killed in the Holocaust and mark the for the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops on 27th January, 1945. Auschwitz was among the most notorious of the concentration camps run by the Nazis during WWII and whilst it is impossible to put an exact figure on the death toll it is alleged that over a million people lost their lives in the camp, the majority of whom were Jewish. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images) 2

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 27: Visitors look at exhibits at the Topography of Terror documentation center and museum on January 27, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. Thousands of people will come together today to remember and honour the millions killed in the Holocaust and mark the for the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops on 27th January, 1945. Auschwitz was among the most notorious of the concentration camps run by the Nazis during WWII and whilst it is impossible to put an exact figure on the death toll it is alleged that over a million people lost their lives in the camp, the majority of whom were Jewish. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)