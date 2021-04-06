MILWAUKEE- After an on again-off again six years as part of the Milwaukee Brewers, the team has reportedly traded short stop Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves.

The trade first reported by MLB.com’s Ken Rosenthal and confirmed by the Brewers.

The Brewers have acquired RHP Chad Sobotka and RHP Patrick Weigel from Atlanta in exchange for INF Orlando Arcia. Sobotka and Weigel will join the Alternate Training Site. pic.twitter.com/fZI8P0xf3j — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 6, 2021

Arcia, 26, appeared in 542 games for the Brewers. During his time in Milwaukee he compiled 422 hits, 42 home runs, and 180 RBI’s.

