Aaron Rodgers began his two week guest hosting gig on Jeopardy! Monday, and it appears he didn’t have to wait long for a contestant to reference his football career.

Jeopardy! teased it prior to today’s airing.

ESPN’s NFL Insider Field Yates sharing on Twitter a clip from the show, where a contestant used his Final Jeopardy response to question what many did back in late January.

Early look: a contestant’s answer during Final Jeopardy: “Who decided to kick that field goal?”



Aaron Rodgers takes it in stride: “That is a great question.”



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wd0vFZiL6I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 5, 2021

Rodgers taped his episodes days after the Packers lost the NFC Championship Game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.