MILWAUKEE — It’s a sure sign warmer weather is near.

Estabrook Beer Garden officially opened Monday afternoon after a pre-season test over Easter weekend.

“I think it’s one of the true telltale signs of spring when the beer garden springs to life,” said Estabrook Beer Garden operator Hans Weissgerber III. “People come together as a community and share some good times.”

It’s an early start for the beer garden after opening in late June in 2020.

“We’re about three weeks ahead of schedule, as for our usual opening,” said Weissgerber. “With the pandemic going on, it’s been a long winter and people want to get outside.”

Estabrook Beer Garden will follow guidelines that were put in place at the end of the 2020 season.

They include:

No carry-in alcohol permitted in county parks

Maintain social distancing

No more than 6 people per table

No mingling between tables

No personal tables or chairs in the beer garden, but are permitted in the grass with physical distancing maintained

Masks are encouraged when a person is not drinking or eating

People are encouraged to wash hands and use sanitizer frequently

If a person has had symptoms in the past two weeks, they should stay home.

The beer garden will serve only beer, wine and soda on Monday.

Food will be offered beginning Tuesday, April 6.