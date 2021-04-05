An investigation is underway after the death of an inmate inside the Milwaukee County Jail Monday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says correctional officers found the 26-year-old man unresponsive in his cell around 12:03 p.m. on April 5, 2021. Officers and medical personnel began performing life-saving measures, which were taken over by the Milwaukee Fire Department paramedics when they arrived. The man was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m.

The department identified the inmate as Anthony Walther of Milwaukee. He was booked into custody on February 16, 2021.

Walther’s body was transferred to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. When trying to revive him, the department says there were no apparent signs of self-harm.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department will investigate the incident, which is standard protocol for in-custody deaths at the Milwaukee County Jail.

“The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will cooperate fully with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death,” says Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas. “We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”