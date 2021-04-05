MILWAUKEE- Former Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Joel Streicher was sentenced to six months in jail plus two years of probation Monday morning for his role in a deadly crash that took the life of a Milwaukee Public Schools lobbyist.

Streicher pleaded guilty to running a red light near 10th and State before striking another vehicle occupied by Ceasar Stinson. Streicher told police he didn’t remember seeing the traffic signals turn red before entering the intersection and hitting Stinson’s vehicle.

Stinson’s family was in the courtroom during the sentencing. Streicher also spoke after the judge read his sentence.

“I do accept responsibility for what happened, I know it was a result of my actions,” Streicher said. “I feel horrible and I hope one day they can get some closure in this and maybe forgive me but I understand if that’s not possible.”

Streicher was driving his MCSO squad car at the time of the crash.

Conditions of Streicher’s probation include no contact with Stinson’s family and 100 hours of community service.