Another slate of road construction projects will resume and begin this week, focusing on parts of Milwaukee and Racine counties.

One project is the continuation of resurfacing work on State Highway 100 between I-43 and Greenfield Avenue. It will also consist of installing permanent traffic signals.

At least two lanes of traffic in each direction will remain in place, and access to businesses along Highway 100 will be maintained. At times there will be short-term overnight closures and detours, as well as reducing traffic to one lane in each direction during the evening hours and some weekends.

This project should be completed by this fall, and more details can be found here.

Another project that will resume this week is pavement maintenance along parts of the Marquette Interchange. This will include milling and repairing parts of the pavement, as well as installing new pavement marking and highway signage.

Areas of focus this year include the north leg of the interchange along I-43 between Michigan Street and North Avenue, adding a high friction surface treatment on the ramp that connects I-94 eastbound to I-43 northbound, as well as adding a high friction surface treatment along the I-43 northbound and southbound curves near North Avenue.

All work will be done during the overnight hours, meaning there will be temporary lane restrictions and ramp closures .

Work is scheduled to be completed by late summer, and more information can be found here.

A new project starting this week will be work on State Highway 36 between State Highway 20 and County Highway Y in Racine County. Work will focus on milling and new overlay of pavement, as well as replacing curbs, gutters, beam guards and traffic signals. Crews will also do work on the bridges that span the Wind Lake Drainage Canal and the Fox River.

Highway 36 will remain open to traffic, but expect temporary lane closures. Work is expected to be completed by the fall.