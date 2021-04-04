An Amber Alert has been issued for two Milwaukee girls under the age of 3.

2-year-old Winter Harbour and 1-year-old Safari Harbour were last seen Sunday (April 4, 2021) near North 13th Street and Keefe Avenue in Milwaukee.

Police say the person who took them, Darrell Harbour, injured the children’s mother and fled in her vehicle. He was armed with a firearm.

The 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Winter and Safari are both African American and have black hair and brown eyes. Winter stands two-feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. Safari stands one-foot tall and weighs 20 pounds. No information was provided as to what clothes they were last wearing.

Darrell Harbour is a 36-year-old African American. He stands five-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair, a short beard, and brown eyes. No description of his clothing was provided.

Darrell Harbour. Image: Milwaukee Police

They vehicle they were last in is a 2007 maroon Chevy Impala with Wisconsin license plate AHA-8816.

Stock image of 2007 Chevy Impala. Image: Milwaukee Police.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.