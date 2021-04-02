Fire crews are working on containing brush fires that are threatening homes in Menomonee Falls Friday.

The Menomonee Falls Fire Department says they were called to the area around Marcy Road and Lannon Road around 1:30 the afternoon of April 2, 2021 for several small fires that crossed the railroad tracks.

They are currently at a five-alarm status for the fire, with around 20 agencies assisting in putting out flames.

The DNR estimates at least 400 acres have burned.

Our partners at TMJ4 News report the fires have been working their way to the north due to the wind, and it is nearing homes along Good Hope Road and Pilgrim Road.

At least 10 homes were evacuated as a precaution due to the potential of them catching fire if winds shift.

Kathryn and Tamarack, fire is in the brush hundreds of yards behind this home pic.twitter.com/KuRb2bsU3P — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) April 3, 2021

The smoke from the brush fire near Menomonee Falls is clearly visbile from our tower cam in Milwaukee.

The sun will be setting shortly, sunset time tonight 7:19pm. #wiwx @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/yy9PlmECkj — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) April 3, 2021

The brush fires come as all of Wisconsin was in a very high fire alert for Friday, due to dry conditions and low humidity levels. The DNR says similar conditions are expected through the weekend before a chance for rain arrives early next week.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.