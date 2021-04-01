Port Milwaukee will be dealing with a COVID quarantined vessel over the next week.

Officials say the M/V Presque Isle, a 1,000-foot articulated tug/barge vessel, will arrive at Port Milwaukee late Thursday after it got confirmation of COVID-19 infections onboard.

The bulk carrier will remain at anchor in the harbor or at the city’s heavy lift dock for the duration of a quarantine period.

Some crew members will stay on the vessel, while others are expected to be isolated in temporary housing in the Milwaukee area.

Port Milwaukee will be working with the Milwaukee Health Department to make sure certain appropriate safety protocols are in place.

They vessel’s owner is closely following established plans for the possibility of a viral outbreak among its crew. Those plans were developed early in the pandemic in coordination with the Lake Carriers’ Association.