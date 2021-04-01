8:15 a.m.

A new season also means the start of Brewers 360 on Wisconsin’s Morning News!

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns joined Gene Mueller and Bryan Stearns to preview the year. Listen below.

8:00 a.m.

American Family Insurance expanded their partnership with the Brewers this season.

Not only did they take over naming rights at the stadium, but they also now have naming rights on the Brewers Radio Network.

CEO Jack Salzwadel joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with more. Listen below.

7:30 a.m.

Mike Duckett was the Executive Director of the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District for 20 years.

He retired on March 31, 2021. So this is his first Opening Day since the new stadium in Milwaukee opened.

He joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to reflect on the very first Opening Day inside Miller Park (now American Family Field). Listen below.

7:00 a.m.

Preparations continue inside and outside the ballpark!

We’re still 7 hours away from first pitch, but busy hands are meticulously grooming American Family Field for #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/IgU4k66DwX — Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) April 1, 2021

The sanitation prep continues, as first pitch from @AmFamField draws closer. pic.twitter.com/8dBLTN4qXt — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) April 1, 2021

6:30 a.m.

For the Braves and then the Brewers themselves, a few home openers stand out. Not because of what happened on the field but instead what was going on around it.

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller explains below.

6:10 a.m.

WTMJ’s Kevin Wells is up bright and early checking in at local bars.

I haven’t been to bar this early since the week of my college graduation. Happy #OpeningDay everyone! Coverage all day on @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/rm7QVKA6XD — Kevin Wells 🎙 (@Wells15Kevin) April 1, 2021

He joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with a live look from Dugout 54 in Milwaukee. Listen below.

5:40 a.m.

Brian Niznansky of Storm Team 4 says it will be a chilly Opening Day.

But WTMJ’s Gene Mueller did the research and it has been worse! Listen below.

5 a.m.

Opening Day is here.

The Brewers host the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field to kick off the 2021 season. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

But we’ve got you covered all day! Tune in for interviews from players, front office executives, analysts, and more.

I’m live on @620wtmj all morning long from American Family Field for #OpeningDay!



Which reminds me… pic.twitter.com/vgcEBInPkZ — Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) April 1, 2021