1:15 p.m.

Play ball!

1:07 p.m.

WTMJ’s Greg Matzek with a little scouting report on what the Brewers will be up against today.

In 14 and 2/3’s innings pitched against the #Brewers last season (2 starts), Kenta Maeda allowed just 6 hits and 3 earned runs while striking out 17. Maeda finished 2nd in the AL Cy Young Award voting. Never allowed more than 3 earned runs in a single game last season. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) April 1, 2021

1:02 p.m.

It’s time for Brewers baseball!

12:50 p.m.

Fans are making the most of their first visit to American Family Field in 2021!

11:45 a.m.

Fans are slowly entering American Family Field!

Christian Yelich looks ready to go!

11:30 a.m.

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio also joined Steve Scaffidi. Listen below.

11:15 a.m.

Mr. Baseball Bob Uecker will be back behind the mic again today.

Uecker joined Steve Scaffidi to talk about his 51st season in the broadcast booth, but 65th Opening Day. Listen below.

11:00 a.m.

Parking lots are now open. A reminder that tailgating is not allowed.

I’ll take “things I’d never thought I’d see” for $500 please. pic.twitter.com/XVMprEKerp — Kevin Wells 🎙 (@Wells15Kevin) April 1, 2021

THE TAILGATE MUST GO ON. You can’t tailgate in the AmFam Field parking lot, but that’s not stopping these guys from parking in a lot nearby and enjoying a few bloody marys. pic.twitter.com/BJc09XOnVU — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) April 1, 2021

10:50 a.m.

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff will start today’s game.

He chatted with Greg Matzek in Arizona. Listen below.

10:40 a.m.

Fans are back in the stands!

Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger joined Steve Scaffidi to discuss that and more. Listen below.

10:30 a.m.

Getting closer to first pitch!

10:20 a.m.

Matzek also talked with Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes in Arizona. Listen below.

10:10 a.m.

While in Arizona for Spring Training, WTMJ’s Greg Matzek got to talk with Brewers reliever Josh Hader. Listen below.

9:45 a.m.

Brewers broadcaster Jeff Levering joined Steve Scaffidi. Listen below.

9:30 a.m.

The Brewers have released their Opening Day lineup!

9:15 a.m.

Steve Scaffidi is broadcasting live outside American Family Field.

He’ll be joined by a variety of Brewers personnel leading up to game time.

Manager Craig Counsell was his first guest. Listen below.

8:15 a.m.

A new season also means the start of Brewers 360 on Wisconsin’s Morning News!

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns joined Gene Mueller and Bryan Stearns to preview the year. Listen below.

8:00 a.m.

American Family Insurance expanded their partnership with the Brewers this season.

Not only did they take over naming rights at the stadium, but they also now have naming rights on the Brewers Radio Network.

CEO Jack Salzwadel joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with more. Listen below.

7:30 a.m.

Mike Duckett was the Executive Director of the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District for 20 years.

He retired on March 31, 2021. So this is his first Opening Day since the new stadium in Milwaukee opened.

He joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to reflect on the very first Opening Day inside Miller Park (now American Family Field). Listen below.

7:00 a.m.

Preparations continue inside and outside the ballpark!

We’re still 7 hours away from first pitch, but busy hands are meticulously grooming American Family Field for #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/IgU4k66DwX — Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) April 1, 2021

The sanitation prep continues, as first pitch from @AmFamField draws closer. pic.twitter.com/8dBLTN4qXt — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) April 1, 2021

6:30 a.m.

For the Braves and then the Brewers themselves, a few home openers stand out. Not because of what happened on the field but instead what was going on around it.

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller explains below.

6:10 a.m.

WTMJ’s Kevin Wells is up bright and early checking in at local bars.

I haven’t been to bar this early since the week of my college graduation. Happy #OpeningDay everyone! Coverage all day on @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/rm7QVKA6XD — Kevin Wells 🎙 (@Wells15Kevin) April 1, 2021

He joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with a live look from Dugout 54 in Milwaukee. Listen below.

5:40 a.m.

Brian Niznansky of Storm Team 4 says it will be a chilly Opening Day.

But WTMJ’s Gene Mueller did the research and it has been worse! Listen below.

5 a.m.

Opening Day is here.

The Brewers host the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field to kick off the 2021 season. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

But we’ve got you covered all day! Tune in for interviews from players, front office executives, analysts, and more.

I’m live on @620wtmj all morning long from American Family Field for #OpeningDay!



Which reminds me… pic.twitter.com/vgcEBInPkZ — Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) April 1, 2021