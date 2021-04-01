The City of Milwaukee has confirmed its first pediatric death due to COVID-19.

Our news partners at TMJ4 News reports the Milwaukee Health Department got word of the death Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms the 14-year-old Hispanic boy died from complications connected to the Coronavirus.

After reviewing medical records, this death had been ruled “complications of infection with novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).” Other significant conditions: acute lymphocytic leukemia, status post bone marrow transplant 2019. Subject tested COVID positive in November 2020. https://t.co/UQEz2XRue1 — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) April 2, 2021

According to the Department of Health Services, there have been two deaths of people between the ages of 10 and 19 prior to this death. That is out of the 6,625 total deaths due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The state has seen 68,558 people under the age of 18 test positive for COVID-19. That is just under 12-percent of the 577,712 confirmed positive cases in Wisconsin, based on Thursday’s data.