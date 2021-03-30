Beer garden season in Milwaukee County is getting underway early this year.
In a Facebook post, Estabrook Beer Garden says they are working on their opening process by cleaning, repairing, taking in deliveries and setting up for the season.
They expect to be ready to open sometime during the week of April 5. They will also have heaters and chalets set up for the early part of the season.
As was the case when the been garden was open in 2020, Estabrook Beer Garden will follow guidelines set up by the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to slow the spread of COVID-19.
They include:
- No carry-in alcohol permitted in county parks
- Maintain social distancing
- No more than 6 people per table
- No mingling between tables
- No personal tables or chairs in the beer garden, but are permitted in the grass with physical distancing maintained
- Masks are encouraged when a person is not drinking or eating
- People are encouraged to wash hands and use sanitizer frequently
- If a person has had symptoms in the past two weeks, they should stay home.
If social distancing and park guidelines are not being followed, organizers have the right to shut down the beer garden for the day.
Happy Spring Beer Garden Fans! We have begun our opening process at the Beer Garden. The water is on, we are cleaning,…Posted by Estabrook Beer Garden on Monday, March 29, 2021