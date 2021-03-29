Some members of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office will soon be shaving off their beard for the first time in months.

Staff members have been taking part in the department’s third no shave fundraiser through the first three months of 2021. They were allowed to grow a beard, which is normally against policies, as long as they made a donation to benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office provided a check for $3,724 to VOW Executive Director Brad Behling.

“The Racine County Sheriff’s Office proudly employs 54 Veterans,” says Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. “I see the true value, skills, and knowledge that military service imparts to our veterans. These veterans proudly served their country and continue to serve their county in law enforcement. I cannot express enough my sincere gratitude to all that have served this great country.”

“The continued support between law enforcement and the Veteran community is one that is nurtured by their mutual self-sacrifice and similar mission,” says VOW Executive Director Brad Behling. “One of selflessness and putting others before themselves. Today’s donation shows that our brothers in arms are not forgotten and can always rely on the dedication of fellow heroes to help where they can. The gift that was bestowed upon us will go to further key elements of support for financial, physical, and emotional well-being as well as providing food and shelter to our 15 residents. The entire team here at Veterans Outreach is grateful beyond measure to everyone who contributed toward this generous gift, and we hope to continue our strong relationship with the law enforcement community.”

The two previous no shave fundraisers have been done in the final three months of 2019 and 2020, with donations going to the Women’s Resource Center in Racine.