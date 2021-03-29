MILWAUKEE- A rocky rollout has given way to one of the most successful COVID-19 vaccination programs in the country in Wisconsin.

As of Monday more than 1 million Wisconsinites have been fully vaccinated against the virus with another 1.7 million people partially vaccinated. Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willem Van Dijk says she’s confident the state will be able to open up the eligibility list to anyone 16 and older before the end of April.

“Everyone keeps asking me if it’ll be May 1st,” she told a panel of reporters Monday afternoon, “I anticipate very soon that we’ll be making an announcement that it will be May 1st.”

Van Dijk also noted that the current phase, 1C, which included more than a dozen preexisting conditions as well as a local push to get vaccines in highly vulnerable areas, was the largest group they have planned.

Despite recording only 400 new cases every day, Van Dijk says the state is a long way from being in the clear.

“As a state we have a disease burden that puts us in the high range according to the CDC’s classification so in some ways it feels better to many of us because we were at 6-thousand per day,” Van Dijk said. “The vaccines are highly effective, but of the million people who’ve gotten vaccinated you’re still going to have some people who did not get immunity confirmed and will get infected.”

You can view the state’s most up-to-date vaccination numbers along with overall COVID-19 numbers here. You can view Milwaukee County specific numbers here.