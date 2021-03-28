Two major thruways in Milwaukee County will see road projects begin on them this week.

One will focus on I-43 north of the Marquette Interchange. It will be between Wisconsin Avenue and Walnut Street, also known as the Hillside Interchange.

Plans are to do rehabilitation work within the Kilbourn Avenue tunnels, work on the concrete bridge deck overlay and painting of the 12th Street bridge over State Highway 145, and applying thin polymer overlays on 11 structures, most of them over I-43.

The work on the Kilbourn Avenue tunnels will require them to close to traffic from late March until late July. The recommended detour is to use McKinley Avenue and 6th Street.

The work on the 12th Street bridge will require it to close to traffic from mid-April until mid-June.

All other work will likely require overnight lane closures on I-43, as well as Wells Street, State Street and Winnebago Street when necessary. These closures will reopen in time for the morning commute.

These projects, which cost $4.7 million, should be completed by this fall, weather pending.

More details on this project can be found here.

The second road project starting this week will be resurfacing work on State Highway 794 south of the Hoan Bridge. The focus area will be from East Lincoln Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Crews will be milling and paving concrete pavement base patches, curb and gutter, and sidewalks. They will also work on signing, signals, pavement marking and other incidental work. Preliminary work will begin this week, with primary construction getting underway April 1.

The project should be completed by late August this year, weather permitting.

More details on this project can be found here.