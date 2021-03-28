Milwaukee Police are asking for help in finding a critical missing teenage boy.

13-year-old Sean Staples was last seen on the 5400 block of West Forest Home Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021. He was last seen in the West Bend area, possibly panhandling.

Staples is described as standing five-feet six-inches tall, weighing around 125-pounds, and has brown/red hair, brown eyes and black glasses.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, and black and red Adidas slip on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405. That number is available between 7 a.m. and 4 a.m. For other times, people can call the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.