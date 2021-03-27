MILWAUKEE – A finalist for the Milwaukee police chief position has been named chief in a new city.

Malik Aziz was named the new chief of police in Prince George’s County, Maryland on Friday according to the Washington Post.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission had been split between Aziz and another candidate, Hoyt Mahaley, when the search was suspended due to a ruling about former chief Alfonso Morales and his status within the department.

Aziz is currently serving as the deputy chief of the Dallas Police Department.