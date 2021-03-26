The Racine County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a suspicious person incident from Wednesday.

It took place just before 4 p.m. on March 24, 2021 in the Bohners Lake area in the Town of Burlington.

A homeowner told deputies a man came to their home and said he wanted to see the inside, claiming he or a friend used to live there. The homeowner did not allow the person inside, so the suspect left in his pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office say the man is approximately 35 years old and white, standing five-feet eight-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has short-buzzed cut blond hair and tattoos on his neck. He was wearing a navy blue Carhart type jacket and work style boots.

The truck he was driving was possibly an older Ford crew cab silver colored diesel pickup truck with a toolbox in the back. It also had rust around the passenger side rear wheel.

Anyone with information or had a similar experience is asked to contact the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300.